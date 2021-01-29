Hibbing’s Mayson Brown Commits to Bay College Men’s Basketball

HIBBING, Minn. – Hibbing’s Mayson Brown announced this week that he has committed to joining the Bay College men’s basketball team.

Through three games this season, Brown is averaging just over 10 points per game for the Bluejackets. Last season, that number was at over 16 per game. Brown is also a member of the Playmakers North travel basketball team.