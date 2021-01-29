Marshall School Continues with Hybrid Learning, Encourages Kids to Go Outside

With the pandemic continuing on, Duluth Marshall has created new ways to teach kids in-person.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the pandemic continuing on, Duluth Marshall has created new ways to teach kids in-person.

For example, with virus transmission being lower when outside, kids can practice physical education on a makeshift rink after the school flooded half their tennis courts.

The assistant principal says activities like these really boost the kids’ spirits during these uncertain times.

“They have been just loving it,” said Matt Whittaker, the assistant principal at Marshall School. “One of the things that is so hard to happen online is that social-emotional connection. So having them back in person really brings back that classroom as that third teacher.”

Hybrid learning began on January 4th at the school. Before that, case numbers had started to rise before Thanksgiving and the school moved fully online. Staff says they are happy to have kids back although it’s been a process.

“There’s certainly a novelty too to when the students come back in person and there’s a joy and there’s also kind of these ebbs and flows,’ said Whittaker. “It can also be exhausting to do back in person to kind of building up that stamina to be back.”

For now, students are at school four days a week with Wednesdays being at home online. Students also have the option to stick to distance learning if they are more comfortable with that option.