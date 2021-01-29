Minnesota in High Demand for Child Care Jobs

DULUTH, Minn.– As the pandemic continues, the need for childcare is growing throughout the state and at the rate it’s going state officials say more workers are needed in the field.

With 12,000 childcare workers in the state already and 500 here in northeast Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reports the child care industry has been growing for several years.

The childcare field is projected to grow 16 percent in the northland over the next decade, averaging 220 openings per year.

“Hoping that this encourages many people to pick that as a career. We need you, we’re short so many quality slots in our area so we hope that you give this serious consideration,” said Lynn Haglin, Vice President and Director of Kids Plus.

Governor Tim Walz’s proposed budget for the next year includes $750,000 in grants to expand access to childcare providers and assist families in need of care.