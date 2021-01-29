Prep Boys Basketball: Duluth East, Moose Lake-Willow River Victorious At Home

Home court advantage was in favor of the Duluth East and Moose Lake-Willow River boys basketball teams.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior center Noah Paulson finished with 24 points as the Duluth East boys basketball team took care of business at home with a 73-61 win over Hibbing Friday night.

Mattie Thompson and Zaa Buffalo chipped in with 18 and 11 points, respectively. The Bluejackets were paced by Mayson Brown, who scored 24 points. Ayden McDonald finished with 15 points, while Tre Holmes had 14 in the losing effort.

In other prep boys basketball action, Moose Lake-Willow River stayed undefeated with a home win over South Ridge 82-47.