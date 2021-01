Second-Half Surge Pushes UMD Women’s Basketball Past Northern State

DULUTH, Minn. – A big fourth quarter would be the difference as the UMD women’s basketball team held off Northern State 61-55 Friday night at Romano Gym.

Junior Brooke Olson led the way with 18 points, while freshman Ella Gilbertson scored 16 points off the bench to help the Bulldogs stay undefeated at 4-0.