Second Harvest Food Bank Sees A Jump in The Number Of People In Need Of Food Assistance

More than 7 million pounds of food has been distributed this year, which equals over 6 million meals.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Second Harvest Food Bank has seen a jump in the need for food assistance across the region this year.

Second Harvest officials say this year about 8% more people throughout Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin needed help feeding their families.

That’s an estimated additional 13,500 people for the year.

Also, 20% of the people using the food bank this year were visiting for the first time.

“We had one woman, who came to us in October or November, in our parking lot for our evening distribution. She started crying. One of our staff members noticed her,” said Shaye Moris, the executive director for the food bank. “She said she had been a donor of yours for 20 years and here I am needing food assistance. There were many stories like that.”

