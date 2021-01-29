Silver Bay PTO Encourages Shoe Donations for Fundraising Drive

The Shoe Drive will Run Through Feb. 28 with Donations Accepted During Schools Hours

SILVER BAY, Minn. – The Silver Bay Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is looking to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes, and they need your help to put one foot in front of the other.

Due to COVID-19, the PTO is unable to host many of their annual in-person fundraisers, so they’re adjusting.

The organization is partnering with Orlando based “Funds2orgs.”

The company collaborates with schools and other groups to collect gently worn, used, or new shoes.

The shoes will be collected, and then sent to developing nations where they will be repaired and used.

Nearly 700 pairs of shoes have already been donated in the drive’s first month. It will end on Feb. 28.

Organizers say they’re thrilled to be taking part in a new fundraising opportunity.

“We have a super community for any kind of fundraiser. And who doesn’t have all those old shoes int heir closet that they don’t wear anymore, right? So it’s perfect for everybody. It’s just a win-win situation and that makes me feel really good,” said Geri Sando, computer technician with the Lake Superior School District.

Shoes can be dropped off in the lobby of the elementary gym during school hours Monday – Thursday.

A special shoe drop-off event will be taking place Saturday, Feb. 13 from 12 – 3 p.m. inside the lobby of the elementary gym in Silver Bay.

If the PTO collects their goal of 2,500 pairs of shoes, they will receive $1,000. The funds will be used for schools events and supplies.

For more information, click here.