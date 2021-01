UMD Men’s Hockey Pick Up Road Win Over Miami, Sandelin Earns 400th Career Coaching Victory

Forwards Cole Koepke and Quinn Olson each scored for the Bulldogs.

OXFORD, Ohio – Forwards Cole Koepke and Quinn Olson each scored for the UMD men’s hockey team as they held off Miami 2-1 Friday night at the Goggin Ice Center.

Ryant Fanti finished with 14 saves as head coach Scott Sandelin earned his 400th career coaching win. The Bulldogs will look for the sweep on Saturday.