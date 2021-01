UMD Women’s Hockey Knock Off St. Cloud State at Home

Senior forward Anna Klein is now tied for third in the nation with eight goals.

DULUTH, Minn. – A shorthanded goal in the first period from assistant captain Anna Klein would spark the UMD women’s hockey team as they defeated St. Cloud State 4-1 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Anneke Linser, Gabbie Hughes and Clara Van Wieren also scored for UMD, while Emma Soderberg finished with 20 saves.