Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, January 29

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 1,145 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Friday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 459,747 in the state.

Health officials also reported 28 news deaths bringing the death total to 6,168 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 6,513,797 tests have been completed to date.

There are 443,253 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 24,200 patients have required hospitalization and 5,024 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 2,874 – 43 deaths

Cook: 116

Itasca: 2,898 – 43 deaths

Koochiching: 612 – 10 deaths

Lake: 669 – 15 deaths

St. Louis: 14,144 – 253 deaths

Ashland: 1,132 – 16 deaths

Bayfield: 1,032 – 18 deaths

Douglas: 3,518 – 18 deaths

Iron: 470 – 19 deaths

Sawyer: 1,403 – 17 deaths

Gogebic: 839 – 17 deaths

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 538,348confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 5,811 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan