Virginia’s Lexiss Trygg Signs NLI for Jamestown Women’s Basketball

Trygg has been a key member of the Blue Devils who are currently 5-0 on the season.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Virginia’s Lexiss Trygg has signed her National Letter of Intent to join the women’s basketball team at the University of Jamestown.

Trygg has been a key member of the Blue Devils who are currently 5-0 on the season. Trygg is also part of the Starks Elite travel basketball team.