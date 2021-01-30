Armed Carjacking Suspect Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Minn.- A carjacking suspect was killed in a shooting involving a St. Louis County Deputy Friday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded Friday night to a report of a vehicle carjacked by a male suspect.

The incident started at the Super One Store in Pike Lake. The male suspect was armed. Officials said he carjacked a vehicle with an adult female and her 16-year-old son.

The carjacking ended in the parking lot of the Saginaw Union Station near Hwy 194 and the intersection of Hwy 2. At that time, authorities said, the man fled on foot and the victims were able to call for help.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a canine tracked the man northeast of Saginaw Union Station in a wooded area.

Authorities said a St. Louis County Deputy used deadly force. The male subject was dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were not injured. The woman and her son suffered no physical injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is now handling the investigation, which is ongoing.