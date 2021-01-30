Dog Sledding at Positive Energy Outdoors Provides Participants with Neat Experience

For those who want to get into dog sledding, but maybe not at the level of the Beargrease just yet, classes were available in Duluth today.

Positive Energy Outdoors near Rice Lake Road provides dog sledding introduction classes giving participants the expertise in how to harness dogs, handle them, and how to hook them up to the sled.

People can take turns driving and mushing.

“They’d probably say it was fun, and they love dogs and they like being outside so that’s a good reason to try dog sledding,” said Blake Cazier, the director of Positive Energy Outdoors.

Positive Energy Outdoors offers dog sledding every day all winter long. For more information on how to join, you can visit their website.