Hawks Boys Basketball Gets Home Win Over Blue Devils

Hermantown picks up its second straight win and improves to 2-3 on the season.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys basketball team used a big second half to get the 72-54 home win over Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks have now won two straight and improve to 2-3 on the season. Hermantown is scheduled to play at Proctor on Tuesday.