Hawks Boys Hockey Wins Home Opener, Stays Unbeaten

Zam Plante finished with six goals as Hermantown got the 10-1 win over St. Cloud Cathedral in a rematch of last season's class A state semifinal game.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Zam Plante finished with six goals as the Hermantown boys hockey team got the 10-1 win over St. Cloud Cathedral to win their home opener.

This game was a rematch of last season’s class A state semifinal game, where Hermantown got the 6-2 win to advance to the state championship.

Gavin Blomdahl, Aydyn Dowd, Joey Pierce and Ty Hanson each scored one goal for the Hawks. Hermantown improves to 6-0 on the season and is scheduled to host Virginia/MIB on Tuesday.