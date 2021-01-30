Huseby Records First Shutout of Season, Saints Women’s Hockey Wins Home Opener

Lori Huseby made 34 saves while Kayla Kasel, Rachel Anderson and Emily Sabol all scored.
Claudia Chakamian,

DULUTH, Minn. – Lori Huseby made 34 saves while recording her first shutout of the season, as the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team got the 3-0 win over Augsburg to win their home opener.

Kayla Kasel, Rachel Anderson and Emily Sabol all scored for the Saints. St. Scholastica improves to 2-0 on the young season and is scheduled to play at Saint Mary’s on Wednesday.

Categories: College, Sports

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90