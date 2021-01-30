Huseby Records First Shutout of Season, Saints Women’s Hockey Wins Home Opener

Lori Huseby made 34 saves while Kayla Kasel, Rachel Anderson and Emily Sabol all scored.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lori Huseby made 34 saves while recording her first shutout of the season, as the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team got the 3-0 win over Augsburg to win their home opener.

Kayla Kasel, Rachel Anderson and Emily Sabol all scored for the Saints. St. Scholastica improves to 2-0 on the young season and is scheduled to play at Saint Mary’s on Wednesday.