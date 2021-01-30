Lake Superior Ice Festival Continues

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The annual Lake Superior Ice Festival officially got started today, one of the few larger events taking place during the pandemic.

The warmer temperatures along with the snow created a great environment for people to come to Barker’s Island in Superior to check out the festival.

With ice sculptures, a snowshoe obstacle course, and fun characters like Olaf posing for pictures, attendees say it was great to enjoy something in person again.

“Being able to be outside is really nice, knowing that our limitations in that we can’t really be at most places,” said Martin Pfeil, an attendee. “But this is a big opportunity, and we can have lots of fun instead of staying inside and indoors.”

Some people drove across the bridge from Duluth to check out the festival, specifically for the fancy, detailed ice sculptures.

“Oh, it’s just wonderful for that fact that we’re in Minnesota and Wisconsin and we have this snow and then the ice,” said Lisa Marie Poirier, a Duluth resident. “You’re usually used to see the ice out on the lake, but these wonderful folks have done the ice sculptures.”

Participants are encouraged to mask-up, giving everyone a good amount of space and follow other health protocols. Traffic was also controlled in and out of the event.

People also adhered to CDC guidelines during every event at the festival.