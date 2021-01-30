Soderberg Records Fifth Shutout of Season, UMD Women’s Hockey Sweeps St. Cloud State

Gabbie Hughes recorded a goal and an assist in the win, becoming the 21st player in program history to score 100 career points.

DULUTH, Minn. – Emma Soderberg made 24 saves for her fifth shutout of the season as the No. 6 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team got the 6-0 win over St. Cloud State to sweep the weekend series.

It was a historic night for junior Gabbie Hughes, as she recorded a goal and assist, becoming the 21st player in program history to record 100 career points. She’s just the eighth player in UMD history to reach that mark in 80 games or less. Hughes is the first UMD player to hit this mark since Lara Stadler in 2016.

McKenzie Hewett scored two goals in the win while Anna Klein, Kailee Skinner and Ashton Bell each scored once.

UMD improves to 8-4 on the season and is scheduled to play at Mankato on Feb. 12-13.