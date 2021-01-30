UMD Men’s Hockey Tops Miami, Sweeps Road Series

MIAMI, Ohio – Cole Koepke scored twice as the No. 6 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team got the 6-3 win over Miami (OH) to sweep the weekend series.

Jackson Cates, Nick Swaney, Quinn Olson and Luke Loheit each scored once for the Bulldogs while Jesse Jacques finished with two assists. Ryan Fanti finished with 32 saves.

UMD improves to 10-5-2 on the season and has now won four straight. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host the RedHawks next weekend with puck drop on Friday set for 6:00 p.m.