UMD Women’s Basketball Hangs on to Sweep Northern State

Brooke Olson led the way with 15 points as the Bulldogs extend their home winning streak to 26 games.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnestoa Duluth women’s basketball team battled back and forth all night then hung on late to get the 67-64 win over Northern State to sweep the weekend series and stay undefeated on the season.

Brooke Olson led the way with 15 points while Maesyn Thiesen finished with 14 points and Ann Simonet scored 10 points. UMD finished the night shooting 50 percent from the field.

The wins extend the Bulldogs home winning streak to 26 games. UMD improves to 5-0 on the season and is scheduled to play at Minnesota Crookston next weekend. Tip-off on Friday is set for 5:30 p.m.