UPDATE: Man Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot, Not Officer Gunfire in Shooting in Saginaw Friday, BCA Says

Scott Michael Jordon, 34, of Duluth died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

SAGINAW, Minn.- According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension the man who died Friday during an officer-involved shooting incident in Saginaw died of a self-inflicted gunshot, not a gunshot by authorities, as the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office previously reported.

A spokesperson with the BCA said the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as Scott Michael Jordon, 34, of Duluth. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was not struck by law enforcement gunfire.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded Friday night to a report of a vehicle carjacked by a male suspect a the Super One in Pike Lake. Authorities said the suspect was armed.

Officials said he carjacked a vehicle with an adult female and her 16-year-old son.

The carjacking ended in the parking lot of the Saginaw Union Station near Hwy 194 and the intersection of Hwy 2. At that time, authorities said, the man fled on foot and the victims were able to call for help.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy used a canine while tracking the man northeast of Saginaw Union Station in a wooded area, where the deputy fired his gun. The male was found dead at the scene.

The BCA is investigating the incident, and says they will release the name of the deputy who discharged their firearm after interviews with participants and witnesses are complete.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were not injured. The woman and her son suffered no physical injuries.