Winter Bike Week Kicks Off With Bike Tune-ups

Zeitgeist’s Winter Bike Week has begun.

DULUTH, Minn. – Zeitgeist’s Winter Bike Week has begun. As part of the festivities, Northlanders were able to come to Continental Ski and Bik today for free bike tune-ups and take-home treats. There was also a kids helmet giveaway through Safe Kids Northeast Minnesota.

“Gearing it towards people who aren’t necessarily always biking throughout the winter and making it a little bit more accessible and kind of helping people learn what they need and what they can do to make biking in the winter more easy and doable for their day-to-day lives,” said Stevie Twining, the community development coordinator for Americorps.

Zeitgeist will be hosting a fat tire bike demo at the Lake Superior Ice Festival from 10 to 2 on Saturday.