Duluth Marshall’s Gianna Kneepkens Becomes 21st Girls Basketball Player in Minnesota to Score 3000 Career Points

Kneepekens was already the program's all-time leading scorer, but with her now 3,040 career points, she's now the all-time leading scorer in Northern Minnesota girls basketball history.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday, Duluth Marshall standout Gianna Kneepkens scored 51 points in their win against Pine City, becoming the 21st girls basketball player in the state of Minnesota to reach 3000 career points.

The senior currently has 3,040 points and has now made her mark not only in the Marshall record books, but has left her mark within the state as well.

“I didn’t know right away that’s why he called a timeout but as soon as he called the timeout and I fully realized what was happening, I was super glad and just the support from my team cheering me on was great so it felt good. I’m just glad that I have people around me supporting me. It hasn’t fully sunk in,” Kneepkens said.

“For her to be part of that club shows so much. I really do think that Gianna’s probably the best girl ever to come out of the Northland. Just being with Gianna and being there to see her score 1,000 and 2,000 and now 3,000, it’s just amazing,” Duluth Marshall head coach C.J. Osuchukwu added.

Kneepkens was already the program’s all-time leading scorer, but now she’s also the all-time leading scorer in Northern Minnesota girls basketball history, topping 2017 Mountain-Iron Buhl graduate Chelsea Mason who has 3,035 points.