Floral Design Class Offers Beauty During Pandemic, Winter Months

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland florist Lulu Collective had a floral arranging class at the Clyde Malting Building today.

About 10 participants came to the floral activity, giving them a therapeutic way to arrange and put together flowers in a beautiful way.

Owners of Lulu Collective say it’s a great time to do something fun, even during the pandemic.

“Really great way for us to have a COVID-friendly event and do something creative in a beautiful space today,” said Maria Fierek, the founder of Lulu Collective. “I think everyone here is wanting to do something fresh and something new and something creative together.”

You can arrange a one-on-one floral arrange session or small group lessons via Lulu Collective’s website.