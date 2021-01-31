Trail Mail Honors Memory of John Beargrease

DULUTH, Minn. – If you didn’t know already, the Beargrease has a rich history that dates back to the 1800s when John Beargrease himself was a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier up the North Shore.

John Beargrease would travel between Two Harbors and Grand Marais with only four dogs pulling his toboggan.

John became well-known for his efforts to get vital communication to the Northshore communities and now, all Beargrease mushers are sworn in as honorary postal service workers, carrying trail mail with them along the race that’s created by local artists.

“Looking at different pieces of the history but then the culture and that indigenous culture is really important for us to honor,” said Monica Hendrickson, the Beargrease spokesperson. “It’s one of those things that’s tried and true in Northern Minnesota and we want to support what they have done, what John Beargrease has done for our area.”

The commemorative trail mail is taken to a post office at the end of the trail just as John Beargrease did more than 100 years ago.

Beargrease fans can purchase the mail as a keep-sake with their own hand-written letters inside, which can be sent through the post office to any U.S. address after the race.