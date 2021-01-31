UMD Women’s Hockey Forward Gabbie Hughes Joins 100 Point Club

Hughes is just the eighth player in UMD history to reach the milestone in 80 games or less.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday, UMD women’s hockey forward Gabbie Hughes recorded a goal and an assist, giving her 100 points for her career, becoming the 21st player in program history to hit that mark.

She’s also just the eighth player in UMD history to reach it in 80 games or less. But Hughes credits her teammates and the program for making it happen.

“Being in that club and being in with such great players that have achieved that and being able to achieve that myself, I’m so honored and definitely couldn’t have done it without my teammates. This program is definitely the reason that I have achieved that and I am just very honored and blessed to be apart of this group and it wouldn’t have happened if I didn’t end up being a Bulldog,” Hughes said.

“She’s a phenom offensively, fun to watch but it’s the work, it’s the passion, it’s the dedication to the game and the way she gets the team to rally around her, it’s special,” head coach Maura Crowell added.

Hughes is the first Bulldog to reach that milestone since Lara Stalder did it in October of 2016.