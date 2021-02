Wilderness Win Back-and-Forth Battle Against Magicians

Dominiks Marcinkevics, Gunnar Thoreson and Josh Bohlin all scored as the Wilderness win their second straight.

CLOQUET, Minn. – A late goal would prove the difference-maker as the Minnesota Wilderness got the 3-2 win on Sunday over the Minnesota Magicians.

Dominiks Marcinkevics, Gunnar Thoreson and Josh Bohlin all scored as the Wilderness win their second straight. The Wilderness are scheduled to play in Aberdeen on Friday.