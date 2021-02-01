CEC Girls Hockey Return to Action Following Delayed Start to Season

CEC will continue their homestand for three more games, starting Tuesday night against Hibbing/Chisholm.

CLOQUET, Minn. – While the Minnesota winter prep sports season is well underway, some teams hit a speed bump right out of the gate. That includes the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team, who played their first game of the season this past weekend.

The Lumberjacks had to postpone their first three games of the season due to COVID protocols. But the wait was worth it as they topped Pine City 4-1 Saturday at home. The team still doesn’t have their full roster right now, but they’ll make it work for the time being.

“I’m sure we’ll be fine. We’ve been putting in a lot of work on the outdoor rinks and doing online workouts as a team. We’ve been really working together and making sure that we’re ready,” said forward Dana Jones.

“Hockey is such a team filled with camaraderie. And to try and build that off the ice without being able to get together is really difficult. We’re fortunate to have four really great seniors that have really tried to step up and make the best of it and really lead their team,” head coach Courtney Olin said.

