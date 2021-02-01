Depth, Experience Key for CSS Men’s Basketball’s Strong Start

The Saints will look to stay undefeated as they take on Northwestern on Saturday in a rematch of last year's UMAC championship game.

DULUTH, Minn. The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team are off to a great start to their season Picking up wins in their first two games.

The Saints have just one senior on the team, forward Jarod Wilken. As for the rest of the squad, some have played major minutes, including in the past two UMAC championship games.

“A lot of teams in the UMAC are very, very young, and you can see that in the first couple games we’ve played. With the experience we bring in, we just know what it takes to win a college game,” Wilken said.

“I like our depth. We’ve had a couple guys out and still responded pretty well. Their comfort level, their confidence level by playing in games, not just games, but championship games and things like that. Their experience is really beneficial for us and that just gives us more confidence,” said head coach Dave Staniger.

