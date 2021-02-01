Duluth’s Historic Chester Bowl Ski Hill Continues Providing Family Fun

DULUTH, Minn. – Chester Bowl is back open for business this winter and many families are taking advantage of all the activities the park has to offer.

“The season has just been wonderful. People are excited to be out doing something active and social,” said Dave Schaeffer, Executive Director of Chester Bowl.

Chester Bowl offers ski and snowboard lessons every Saturday and Sunday. Lessons are free for season pass holders.

If you’re looking to rent equipment, Chester Bowl offers season-long rentals. Sizes are limited, so you’re encouraged to call for more information.

Cross county skiing is also an option at Chester Bowl. Schaeffer says the park’s 3k course is one of the more challenging routes in Duluth.

The ski trails had previously been multi-use up until this year. Hikers are asked to follow the signs and stay off cross country ski trails.

Schaeffer says the number of people using the park this winter has been wonderful.

“The number of kids that are out on the playground during the frigid temperatures always amazes me,” said Schaeffer.

The Chester Bowl Improvement Club’s annual Skis, Suds, and Slices fundraiser went virtual this year.

Organizers say it was one of the biggest turnouts they’ve had, which was great to see during a year full of uncertainty.

“We have our prices as low as possible, and we also do award scholarships to any families that request them to help ease the financial burden of participating,” said Schaeffer. “We have already offered over $25,000 in scholarships this winter, helping the sport being accessible to anyone.”

