Fan Voting Open for 2021 Hobey Baker Award, UMD Nominates Cates, Koepke, Swaney

The first round of voting ends March 8th.

DULUTH, Minn. – Fan voting is officially open for the 2021 Hobey Baker Award.

The UMD men’s hockey team have three nominees to choose from: team captain Noah Cates, Hermantown native Cole Koepke and forward Nick Swaney. Cates and Koepke are second and third on the team in total points, respectively, while Swaney leads the way with 21, which is second in the NCHC. The first round of voting ends March 8th. For more information, click here.