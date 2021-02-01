Firefighter Health Takes Center Stage at Capitol

A bill has been introduced at the Minnesota Capitol to help firefighters diagnosed with serious illnesses.

Representative Liz Olson is helping lead the charge for the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program, which would include payments of up to $30,000 for firefighters diagnosed with cancer or heart disease while also funding additional counseling for firefighters.

“The nature of the job, the conditions that our firefighters work in, make them more susceptible to cancer at a much much higher rate than the general public,” said Jon Otis, the deputy chief of life safety.

The bill would also be providing training on cancer, heart disease, and emotional trauma.