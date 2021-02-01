Free Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites Aim to Increase Accessibility Throughout Duluth

A mobile testing trailer will be in different Duluth neighborhoods twice a week throughout February.

DULUTH, Minn.- More opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 for free will be popping up around Duluth, part of St. Louis County Public Health’s plan to make testing more accessible for people who may have trouble getting to the DECC.

Public Health Mobile Sites/Trailers will be at the following locations throughout the month:

Wednesday, February 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Asbury Church parking lot, 6822 Grand Avenue

Friday, February 5, noon to 4 p.m. at the LifeHouse Imaginarium, 16 N. 1st Ave West

Tuesday, February 9, 2 to 5 p.m., at the Copper Top Church parking lot, 230 East Skyline Parkway

Wednesday, February 10, noon to 4:00 p.m. in the Denfeld High School gymnasium (use the entrance near the football field)

Wednesday, February 17, 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Asbury Church parking lot, 6822 Grand Avenue

Tuesday, February 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Copper Top Church parking lot, 230 East Skyline Parkway

Wednesday, February 24, 3 to 6 p.m. in the Denfeld High School gymnasium (use the entrance near the football field)

According to County Public Health, these sites will use the same “Vault Health” system as the DECC, and test-prep is the same: no eating, drinking, or smoking half an hour before taking the saliva test.

“Testing really helps us highlight where transmission is happening, which is why it’s important to keep getting tested even as vaccines are rolled out,” said Susan Vitulli, Public Health Educator with the County.

“So they’re really trying to make it accessible and available to people so that we continue to catch that transmission before it really becomes a really big outbreak in certain neighborhoods and communities,” she said.

Mobile sites like these will be used in March, too — depending on test supply and demand.

According to Vitulli, they could also be used for vaccinations down the road as shots become more available.