Home Sales Could Continue To Go Up In 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – It was quite a year for home sales in the Northland and it could be much of the same in 2021.

After the sale of homes and their prices hit records, local realtors expect sales to remain constant.

There is still a lack of inventory, which is creating a seller’s market.

If you are looking to buy a home, realty experts say make sure you are prepared.

Really be ready to have your pre-approval letter in hand. Find a great lender, who can guide you through the process and get you pre-approved, so you know how much your down payment will be and how much for closing costs. When something hits the market and it’s the perfect home you can pull the trigger,” said Shaina Nickila, the president of the Lake Superior Area Realtors.

Experts also say there isn’t a particular season geared towards selling your home.

If you are a seller, it is recommended to put you home on the market when you are ready.