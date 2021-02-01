More Doses Of Covid-19 Available For 65 And Older Minnesotans

Over 35,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is being made available.

DULUTH, Minn. – More 65 and older Minnesotans are getting a chance to roll up their sleeves to get a covid-19 vaccine shot.

Governor Tim Walz announced the new vaccine supply will be distributed throughout the state.

Minnesota is receiving a greater than 15% increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses, which will provide additional opportunities to get more people vaccinated.

Governor Walz and public health officials have announced plans to make more doses accessible to the 65 and old priority group.

“These doses are becoming available because we are completing Phase 1A. As we have fewer and fewer people in that group to vaccinate, we will have more doses available for seniors,” said Kris Ehresmann, the infection disease division director for the State of Minnesota.

To help increase access to vaccines, a pilot program was launched last month to test the option of community vaccine clinics at ten different Minnesota locations.

The state will now be shifting to instead give most of the vaccines at healthcare locations close to where people live.

Bigger community vaccination sites will also be set up in Duluth, Minneapolis and, a third location in southern Minnesota.

“It’s a great resource to have. Certainly, we are really grateful to the state to help the systems out here get the vaccine out,” said Amy Westbrook, the director for the St. Louis County Public Health Division.

The 65+ class in Minnesota adds more than 900,000 individuals to the priority group.

As more people are vaccinated in the future, Minnesota Department of Health officials believes having some permanent clinics will help those who do not have an established relationship with a healthcare provider.

“That’s why we spent time planning, building a strong, reliable, and stable network of several different ways Minnesotans will ultimately have access to the vaccine as supply begins to build in the coming weeks,” said Jan Malcolm, the commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Health.

the extra available doses of the vaccine will be split between dozens of healthcare providers and the larger-scale permanent vaccination sites.

Although, state health officials say there won’t be enough supply to vaccinate everyone in the current priority groups, all at once.

The community vaccination clinic in Duluth is expected to be open on February 8th, but the location is not yet being disclosed for health and security reasons.