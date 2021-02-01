Old St. Louis County Jail May Soon Be Redeveloped

The Old St. Louis County jail site on West Second Street may soon be redeveloped into more than 30 rental units as they work to secure funding.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Old St. Louis County jail site on West Second Street may soon be redeveloped into more than 30 rental units as they work to secure funding.

Blue Limit LLC, the owner of the property, is hoping to develop 32 units of rental housing in the building in the old jail.

Currently, they are working to generate funding as DEDA recently approved a grant application for the site, asking for almost half a million dollars. DEDA in turn could match the amount the grant awards.

“I am excited to think that there could be new life there and for the people who could be living there, you know, 32 families, I think it would be a neat place,” said Jason Hale, the senior housing developer for the City of Duluth and HRA. “The entrance there’s kind of a more promenade entrance, taller ceilings, columns type of thing. I think it would be a unique place to live.”

There have been several projects proposed at the former St. Louis County jail and several efforts have been made to maintain the structural integrity of the building over the years.

According to the city, timing and funding have been everything.

“In building that’s historic and beautiful and is sitting, empty,” said Hale. “So I consider it a win for multiple reasons and yeah, I just encourage and let people know that we’re doing what we can. We’re trying to find creative ways to add housing to our community and this is just one of them.”

With the 32 units proposed, there will be efforts in removing the jail cells while having big windows installed rather than those old glass blocks.