Police: Teen Sought in Fatal Shooting at Wisconsin Mall

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police say they are looking for a teenager suspected in a shooting at a mall in northern Wisconsin that left one person dead and another wounded.

Police say 17-year-old Dezman Ellis is being sought after gunfire erupted around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute.

Police say the victims were specifically targeted and Ellis should be considered armed and dangerous. No motive was immediately given by investigators.

Police say 19-year-old Jovanni J. Frausto died in the shooting. A second person who was also shot went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.