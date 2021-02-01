Prep Boys Hockey: Duluth East Knocks Off CEC, Hibbing/Chisholm Earns Road Win Over Proctor

The Greyhounds were victorious at home, while the Bluejackets made the road trip worth it with a win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sophomore forward Cole Christian finished with a hat trick and two assists as the Duluth East boys hockey team knocked off section foe Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5-1 Monday night at the Heritage Center.

Kaden Nelson and Wyatt Peterson also scored for the Greyhounds as they improve to 3-1-1.

In other prep boys hockey action, Connor Willard would score five goals for Hibbing/Chisholm as they got the road win over Proctor 7-2 Monday night at the St. Luke’s Sports & Events Center.