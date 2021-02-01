Proctor Girls Basketball Top Cromwell-Wright at Home

The Rails improve to 4-3 while the Cardinals drop to 4-2.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In prep girls basketball action, Proctor picked up their third straight win as they defeated Cromwell-Wright 56-41 Monday night.

Hailie Evans led all scorers with 18 points, while Payton Rodberg chipped in with 13 points. Andrea Pocernich paced the Cardinals with 13 points and Natalee Hakamaki finished with 12 points.

