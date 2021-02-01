Schouweiler Wins Beagrease Half Marathon

The mushers arrived at the Trestle Inn in Finland, Minnesota just before 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

FINLAND, Minn. – The John Beargrease Half Marathon officially has a winner.

Erin Schouweiler crossed the finish line first followed by Michael Bestgen in a close second.

Rita Wehseler came in third. So far, ten total mushers have crossed the 120 finish line.

Schouweiler finished the race in just under 19 hours.

If you would like to follow the mushers, click here: Beargrease GPS