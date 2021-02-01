Superior Mask Mandate Back on the Table

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Mayor Jim Paine has submitted a resolution to extend Superior’s emergency declaration until April 30th, which will in turn extend the citywide mask mandate.

Previously, when Governor Evers had ordered his mask mandate, the City of Superior had let its own drop. However, the assembly could repeal Evers’ mandate as soon as this week and because of this, the mayor says it’s best to put the mask mandate back in place just in case.

“We’re almost done,” said Mayor Jim Paine. “And if folks will continue wearing masks and continue being safe, social distancing, we can end the pandemic sooner. We will get back to normal here but the date we get back to normal really determines, is really determined by how we behave right now.”

The emergency declaration was originally intended to expire at the end of February and with the mayor’s resolution, it will extend for two more months. The declaration can help in getting funding in their pandemic efforts.