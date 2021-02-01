The NAACP Duluth Chapter Gets A New President

Duluth native Classie Dudley is taking over the role.

DULUTH, Minn. – The NAACP Duluth Chapter now has a new president.

She previously won the seat in an election six years ago, but a technicality regarding her membership took away the victory.

She says that set back provided a learning opportunity when it came to running a second time.

“I was definitely more prepared by learning our by-laws and constitution with the NAACP, our organization as a whole, and the key components of it. A lot of the NAACP is advocacy work and policy change work. I really want to bring that back to the Duluth chapter NAACP,” said Classie Dudley.

Dudley says the NAACP’s goal is to continue helping make Duluth more equitable for everyone.