DLH Clothing Gives Back in a Meaningful Way

DULUTH, Minn. – One local business is giving back to the community in a meaningful way.

DLH Clothing in the Lincoln Park Craft District is giving 10% of its profits to Family Freedom Center, which works to support the black community in multiple ways, including with startups.

DLH owners say they wanted to give back to the center because it’s a great cause and wanted to highlight it because it is Black History Month.

“I’ve always wanted to give back to our community and I think that as our business grows, I think that we can continue to find ways to be a little bit more generous,” said Sarah Herrick-Smisek, the co-owner of DLH Clothing.

The business owners say they’re giving back in this way once per financial quarter.