Duluth Fire Department Receives Second Dose of Vaccine Shots

DULUTH, Minn. – As the pandemic continues, Northland first responders are still receiving their COVID vaccinations including at the Duluth Fire Department where they received their second dose of shots today.

It’s been anything but normal for the Duluth Fire Department since the pandemic began but as more of them get vaccinated, they feel like they are rounding the corner.

About 96% of staff have been vaccinated with about 136 total staff members in the Duluth Fire Department.

One of the fire captains tells us getting the second dose is a big relief for herself and her family.

“Not only then can we continue to provide our service to the community, but I know when I go home, I can help keep my family safe,” said Lisa Consie, a fire captain with the Duluth Fire Department. “As a mom of two, it’s a huge priority for me. And I want to make sure that my family is healthy.”

The fire department itself has had to adjust during COVID-19. Firefighters have had to reduce the amount of exposure to each other, space out more, not eat dinner together, and maintain a higher level of cleanliness. The virus has also changed the way they operate as they respond to calls, and have higher protection with PPE.

“I also say, don’t let your guard down,” said Christopher Orman, a firefighter with the Duluth Fire Department. “It’s still real and it’s still very out there and we’re hoping to keep each other safe. Ultimately the choice of getting the vaccine is to try to keep people safe, keep our families safe, our parents safe, our coworkers safe, the public safe.”

Firefighters have also had to be diligent about the masks they wear along with fire and hand protection when they’re out on the field.