Health Expert Say Take Pain Relievers After Getting Your Vaccine Instead Of Before To Help With Side Effects

DULUTH, Minn. – There has been a lot of debate about taking painkillers to treat side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health experts say it is safe to take a pain reliever to help relieve the side effects of the vaccine, but when it should be taken is an issue many vaccine recipients are still unclear about.

Many people have side effects like a sore arm, headache, or fever after getting their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It can be a likely thought for people to take medication such as Tylenol or Advil to try to prevent any side effects caused by the vaccine before they happen.

Health experts say you should wait until after developing symptoms before taking pain killers.

“Some of the studies have shown there is a little bit of a lower antibody response in patients that take the medicine prophylactically meaning preventatively before the vaccine,” said Dr. Beth Thielen, a pediatric infectious disease physician with the University of Minnesota Medical School and M Health Fairview.

Health professionals say this theory has not been thoroughly studied or been clinically proven, but there is enough concern to advise people not to take painkillers before getting the vaccine.

Experts also say having side effects can actually be a positive sign your body is responding to the vaccine and building protection