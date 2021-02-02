Hermantown Girls Basketball Team Clicking on Both Sides of The Ball

The Hawks are focused on improving their defense, while being led offensively by senior Elly Schmitz.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown girls basketball team is picking up right where they left off last season. After getting a road win over previously undefeated Virginia on Monday night, the Hawks are currently 5-1.

Hermantown says they’re playing well on both sides of the ball, with the focus being on improving their defense. On offense, they’re led by senior Elly Schmitz but have a mix of older and younger players who try to help take pressure off of her during games.

“Elly did hit a lot of her threes last night and she’s just a great offensive player that we’re learning from her and it helps all of us get better on our offense, too,” senior guard Maiah Christianson said.

“If they try to defend me, everybody’s stepping up and able to make the shot,” Schmitz added.

“We’ve got some kids that are pretty confident in their ability to score as well and our focus isn’t really on who’s going to score the most points; our focus is on who’s going to get the most stops and the scoring comes secondary for us. So we take more pride in our defense more so than our offense,” head coach Beth Clark said.

The Hawks will be back in action on Thursday night with a big section matchup against Grand Rapids.