Mental Health Awareness Week for Kids

DULUTH, Minn. – This week is mental health awareness week for kids and local psychotherapists are recommending to cut down on screen time in order to prioritize children’s mental health.

Counselors add that another way to ensure mental health with kids is to make sure kids have a safe environment to feel comfortable to be their authentic selves and for parents to be models of good behavior.

“It’s important for kids to be able to know what resources that they have and take good care of themselves and see the adults in their life modeling healthy behaviors,” said Jennifer Elmberg, a psychotherapist with Insight Counseling.

Experts say to limit time on social media and being exposed to technology and get outside in nature.