MN Court of Appeals Denies Lawsuit Against Line 3

A Minnesota Court of Appeals judge has thrown out a lawsuit that was trying to stop the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline reconstruction project.

Several activist and Indigenous groups were challenging a recent permit approval by saying the pipeline threatens Native American waters and climate change.

Enbridge says it’s pleased with the court’s decision but not surprised and says the project has gone through an exhaustive environmental review.

The 1960s deteriorating Line 3 pipeline crosses through northern Minnesota before reaching the terminal in Superior.

Construction has already begun.