More Snow Sculptures Coming to Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Several snow sculptures in the Lincoln Park craft district have recently been completed and more are on the way.

Three more sculptures will appear on Superior Street in Lincoln Park after the idea to bring more joy to the area had been brewing for over a year.

Now, it snowballed, bringing artists Minnesota and the Twin ports area out to sculpt the snow with the goal of bringing some eye candy to the craft district.

“Right now that’s really hard to do so we wanted to have something here to kinda host some fun for folks again while this is going on in the winter,” Organizer, Karin Kraemer says.

Each sculpture takes roughly two days to complete.

The sculptures should be all completed within the next few weeks and be ready for public viewing.