Prep Basketball: Hermantown, Duluth East Boys, Superior, Cloquet Girls All Pick Up Road Wins

Tuesday night meant big wins for the road teams.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In prep boys basketball action, Hermantown got the road win over rivals Proctor 73-56, while Duluth East went across the bridge to knock off Superior 67-40.

In prep girls basketball, Superior defeated Duluth East 56-52 behind 27 points from Savannah Leopold. And Cloquet scored early and often as they beat Duluth Denfeld 83-41.